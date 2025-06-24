Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of CASY opened at $510.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.52 and a 1 year high of $512.88.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total value of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,136 shares of company stock worth $21,860,121. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.