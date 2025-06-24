Blue Trust Inc. Has $203,000 Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,613,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,115,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,527,000 after buying an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,681,000 after buying an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,389,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT opened at $172.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 0.75. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $192.01.

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

