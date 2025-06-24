Blue Trust Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 286,247.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,519.79.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,471.93 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,414.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,351.13.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total transaction of $7,366,953.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,010,072.40. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.