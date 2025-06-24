Blue Trust Inc. Has $261,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Crocs by 30,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 455,515 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 429,994 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,730,000 after buying an additional 307,185 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

