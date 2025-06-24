Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

