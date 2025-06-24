Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,004 Shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albany International by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE AIN opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. Albany International Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

