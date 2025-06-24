Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,566 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GBCI stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

