Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 70,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:A opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.33.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.