Blue Trust Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Veralto by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Veralto by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,567.55. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,503 shares of company stock worth $4,396,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Veralto Stock Up 1.8%

Veralto stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

