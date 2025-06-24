Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.4% during the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.7% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $5,574,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,333.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,195.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,943.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

