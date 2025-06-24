Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.64 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.