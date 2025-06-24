Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – June 21st

Get alerts:

CSX, Canadian Natural Resources, Raymond James Financial, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, Molson Coors Beverage, and Cenovus Energy are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are domiciled in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange. Owning these stocks gives investors a share of Canadian businesses’ profits and exposes them to Canada-specific economic factors, currency movements and sector profiles (for example, energy, materials and financials). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 30,972,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,320,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 12,283,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.92. 2,143,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,270. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James Financial has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. 3,218,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 5,759,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $62.68.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 4,635,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.83 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,186,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,854. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

