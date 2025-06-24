Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on Carnival in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on Carnival in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

