Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covea Finance bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $15,135,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $8,611,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

