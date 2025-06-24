Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

