Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 174.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 101,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $150.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This trade represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock worth $167,441,630. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

