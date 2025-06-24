DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Stake Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.