DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE DD opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -352.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.