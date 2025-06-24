East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

