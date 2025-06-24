Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 689.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,987,000 after buying an additional 1,081,589 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,692,000 after acquiring an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 835,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,758,000 after purchasing an additional 679,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 663,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.6%

EA stock opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,881.52. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,371,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

