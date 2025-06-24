Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entergy were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

ETR stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

