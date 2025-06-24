Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.86.

Shares of MLM opened at $552.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

