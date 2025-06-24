Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,843,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 340,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 66,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,642,000.

Shares of VOOV opened at $185.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.99 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average of $183.76.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

