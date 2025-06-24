Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 41,713 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 264,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,523,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

