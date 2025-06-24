Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $481.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.