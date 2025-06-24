Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $481.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

