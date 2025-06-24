Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 109.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

