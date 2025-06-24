Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,520,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 776,591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,903,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 505,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

