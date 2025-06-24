General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,508,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

