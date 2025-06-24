Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 42,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

