Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 42,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

