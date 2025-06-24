Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

HSY stock opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

