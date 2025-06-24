Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $905,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Humana by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,097,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.76.

NYSE:HUM opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.35. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

