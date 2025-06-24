IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $524.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $530.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

