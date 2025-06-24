International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in International Paper by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 82,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of International Paper by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

