IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IQV stock opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

