iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 246,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 133,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

