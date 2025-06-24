Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $146,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

View Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.