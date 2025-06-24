Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $213,000 in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 195.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

