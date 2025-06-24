Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $70,000 Investment in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 101,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CareCloud

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $31,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,292.50. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

CareCloud Price Performance

NASDAQ CCLD opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.05. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). CareCloud had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.94 million. Research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

