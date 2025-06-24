Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,885 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $193,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $85,886,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

