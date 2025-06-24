JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.24 and its 200-day moving average is $251.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.90.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

