JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.71. The company has a market cap of $773.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

