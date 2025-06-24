Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 11,862 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

