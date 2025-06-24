Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 12,382 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.5%

WBD opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.