Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 13,832 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,832 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $88,646.78. This trade represents a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total transaction of $546,599.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $23,053,486.56. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,915 shares of company stock worth $48,349,215. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $307.59 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

