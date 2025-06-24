Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 8,794 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,906,284,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $313.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.82 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.09 and a 200-day moving average of $261.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $317.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

