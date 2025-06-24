Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.42.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.0%

MPWR opened at $692.62 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $650.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

