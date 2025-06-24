Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $268.00 target price on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

