Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hershey were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $165.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.29. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

